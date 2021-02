Doughty produced an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Doughty snagged the secondary helper on Arthur Kaliyev's first NHL goal. The 31-year-old Doughty has performed admirably early in 2020-21, racking up seven points, 18 shots on goal, 13 hits and 17 blocks through nine contests. The Ontario native will do it all on the Kings' blue line, and a shorter campaign could keep the durable Doughty fresh throughout the year.