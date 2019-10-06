Kings' Drew Doughty: Collects power-play goal in loss

Doughty scored a power-play goal on one of his two shots and was minus-1 while adding six hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Oilers.

Doughty found the net with the man advantage just over eight minutes into the third period Saturday, giving the Kings a 5-4 lead that ended up lasting less than two minutes. Still, it was a productive night for the venerable Kings defenseman, who played in all 82 games for the fifth year in a row in 2018-19 and contributed eight goals and 45 points, albeit it with an unsightly minus-34 for a bad Kings squad.