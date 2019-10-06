Kings' Drew Doughty: Collects power-play goal in loss
Doughty scored a power-play goal on one of his two shots and was minus-1 while adding six hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Oilers.
Doughty found the net with the man advantage just over eight minutes into the third period Saturday, giving the Kings a 5-4 lead that ended up lasting less than two minutes. Still, it was a productive night for the venerable Kings defenseman, who played in all 82 games for the fifth year in a row in 2018-19 and contributed eight goals and 45 points, albeit it with an unsightly minus-34 for a bad Kings squad.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.