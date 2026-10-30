Doughty notched three assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Senators.

This was Doughty's second three-point effort in a row. The 36-year-old defenseman had started the season cold on offense, but he looks to be turning things around even after he sat out Tuesday's game in Chicago due to an undisclosed issue. Head coach Peter Laviolette didn't elaborate on Doughty's absence. Doughty has a goal, six assists, 11 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, nine hits, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating across 11 appearances this season.