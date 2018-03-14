Kings' Drew Doughty: Collects two assists in dominant outing
Doughty picked up two assists -- one on the power play -- and fired six shots on goal in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Coyotes.
The Kings are battling for playoff position and are relying on their top defenseman more than ever. Doughty logged 30:49 of ice time in the loss and is now riding a three-game point streak. The 28-year-old is up to 48 points in 70 contests this season and should be rolled out with confidence in all formats.
