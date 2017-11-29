Kings' Drew Doughty: Collects two helpers in win over Wings

Doughty recorded two assists (one on the power play) and took a minor penalty during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

The stalwart defenseman has picked up his offensive production of late with a goal, eight points and 20 shots through his past nine games. Doughty continues to log huge minutes (26:59 per game with 3:45 on the power play), and his monster role is a key component to his high-floor, high-ceiling fantasy profile. Additionally, with 18 PIM, 34 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating for the campaign, he also tilts the scales across all categories.