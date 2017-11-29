Kings' Drew Doughty: Collects two helpers in win over Wings
Doughty recorded two assists (one on the power play) and took a minor penalty during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.
The stalwart defenseman has picked up his offensive production of late with a goal, eight points and 20 shots through his past nine games. Doughty continues to log huge minutes (26:59 per game with 3:45 on the power play), and his monster role is a key component to his high-floor, high-ceiling fantasy profile. Additionally, with 18 PIM, 34 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating for the campaign, he also tilts the scales across all categories.
More News
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Logs huge minutes, assists in tough-luck loss•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Delivering in the clutch•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Late goal leads team to victory•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Placed on protected list•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Scores in season finale•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Finally lights lamp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...