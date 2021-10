Doughty notched two assists and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The Kings have long been led by Doughty and Anze Kopitar, and the two franchise icons have combined for 13 points through two contests. Doughty has a goal and five helpers, including three power-play points to begin this year in particularly good form. As long as he's seeing top-pairing minutes and an all-situations role, the 31-year-old should continue to be a positive influence for his fantasy managers.