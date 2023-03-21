Doughty scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and doled out two hits in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

Doughty has doubled his season goal total over the last four games, with three tallies and a helper in that span. The 33-year-old is up to six goals, 45 points (23 on the power play), 128 shots on net, 100 hits, 93 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-12 rating in 70 contests overall. It's a great time for Doughty to get hot, as he looks poised to be a big help in the fantasy playoffs while securing his best season in five years.