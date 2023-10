Doughty scored twice on four shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Doughty sparked the comeback with a power-play tally in the second period, then finished it with his second goal of the game at 18:01 of the third. This was his first multi-point effort of the season. The veteran blueliner has three goals, two assists, 13 shots on net, 13 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through seven contests.