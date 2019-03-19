Kings' Drew Doughty: Continues unselfish play
Doughty generated a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
The Kings' premier offensive defenseman was the primary distributor on Dustin Brown's converted wrist shot from the left circle to tie the game at two goals apiece with 9:39 left in the second period. Doughty has compiled eight apples over the last 10 games, but he went scoreless on just 15 shots in that span.
