Doughty logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Doughty helped out on Viktor Arvidsson's empty-net goal in the third period. The 34-year-old Doughty has five points over his last seven games while adding 17 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in that span. For the season, the star defenseman has 49 points, 130 shots on net, 139 blocked shots, 108 hits and a plus-13 rating through 79 appearances.