Doughty netted a power-play goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to San Jose.

Doughty scored with just 1:58 remaining in the third frame to tie the contest at 3-3 and force overtime. He's provided three goals over his past four games -- all with the man advantage. Through 44 appearances in 2023-24, Doughty has 11 tallies and 24 points in 44 games, including 10 power-play points.