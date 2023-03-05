Doughty notched two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Doughty helped out on Gabriel Vilardi's go-ahead power-play tally as well as Kevin Fiala's empty-netter just over a minute later in the third period. It's been boom or bust for Doughty lately -- he has picked up a pair of assists in five of his last 12 outings and no points in the other seven games in that span. The veteran defenseman has 41 points, 111 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 86 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 63 appearances.