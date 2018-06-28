Kings' Drew Doughty: Could be extended soon

The Kings are said to be preparing a new contract offer for Doughty, whose current deal does not expire until 2019-20, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Ever since Doughty arrived at hockey's top level in 2008-09, he's been in the running to earn at least one hockey trophy, award, or related distinction in each season. The Kings' 2008 second overall draft pick won the 2016 Norris Trophy, and he's a four-time All-Star participant who's helped his team to the Stanley Cup twice in his career. Typically, only elite players earn the right to have their agent negotiate an extension a year ahead of time, but Doughty certainly fits that profile.