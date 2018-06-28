Kings' Drew Doughty: Could be extended soon
The Kings are said to be preparing a new contract offer for Doughty, whose current deal does not expire until 2019-20, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Ever since Doughty arrived at hockey's top level in 2008-09, he's been in the running to earn at least one hockey trophy, award, or related distinction in each season. The Kings' 2008 second overall draft pick won the 2016 Norris Trophy, and he's a four-time All-Star participant who's helped his team to the Stanley Cup twice in his career. Typically, only elite players earn the right to have their agent negotiate an extension a year ahead of time, but Doughty certainly fits that profile.
More News
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Announced as finalist for Norris Trophy•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Eligible to return•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Suspended for Game 2•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Will hear from league regarding illegal check•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Adds two more assists•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Dishes three helpers in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...