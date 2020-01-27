Kings' Drew Doughty: Dealing with injury
General manager Rob Blake said Doughty missed Monday's practice because he's "not healthy enough" to be on the ice, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
The Kings haven't played since Jan. 18, so it's concerning that Doughty's hurting following the break. The veteran blueliner hasn't missed a game since the 2013-14 season, so his ironman streak is in jeopardy if he isn't healed up by Wednesday's matchup versus the Lightning. Derek Forbort (undisclosed) also missed practice, so the Kings will need to call up reinforcements if neither can go.
