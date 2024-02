Doughty notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Doughty has helpers in consecutive contests since he snapped a four-game slump. The defenseman set up the first of Adrian Kempe's two goals in this game. Doughty has been solid all around this season with 29 points, 94 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 78 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 53 appearances.