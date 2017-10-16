Kings' Drew Doughty: Delivering in the clutch

Doughty scored shorthanded for his second straight game-winning goal and added an assist Sunday against the Islanders.

The good times continue to roll for Doughty, who helped the Kings extend their point streak to five games. He's operating at a point-per-game pace through five games and sporting a plus-6 rating, so fantasy goers who drafted the stud are being rewarded with a hot start. Doughty is an absolute workhorse on the Los Angeles blueline and a force in all situations, so make sure you keep him rolling.