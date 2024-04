Doughty notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Doughty has earned a goal and five helpers over his last eight contests. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to 50 points for the season, his second year in a row at that level. He's also reached that milestone five times in his career. Doughty has added 131 shots on net, 140 blocked shots, 108 hits, 44 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 80 appearances.