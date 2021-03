Doughty notched a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Doughty set up Anze Kopitar for what would be the game-winning goal in the second period. Over the last six games, Doughty has two goals and five assists. The star blueliner is up to 22 points (six tallies, 16 helpers), 43 shots on net, 38 hits and 36 blocked shots through 25 contests overall. The 31-year-old remains a strong option in fantasy for both his high scoring numbers and solid physical play.