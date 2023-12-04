Doughty scored an empty-net goal, blocked four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Doughty went 12 games without a goal, and he added a mere four assists in that span. The 33-year-old defenseman snapped the goal slump with an empty-netter, which could get him back on track. For the season, he's at five goals, six assists, 35 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-12 rating through 21 outings. Regardless of how he does on the scoresheet, his defensive play keeps him locked on the Kings' top pairing.