Kings' Drew Doughty: Dials up two power-play helpers
Doughty compiled two power-play assists in Thursday's 7-2 home loss to the Islanders.
Doughty has four helpers through the first seven games of the regular season, but there is some level of concern that he's barely shooting the puck. The prolific two-way defenseman came close to a career high with 205 shots last season, but he's only at eight through the first seven games. One theory is that he's still figuring out the tendencies of Illya Kovalchuk, a proven sniper who immediately ascended to the top line after spending the past five seasons playing in his native Russia. Those two synced up with Tyler Toffoli for the Kings' first goal Thursday, so it's probably only a matter of time before they're producing consistently.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...