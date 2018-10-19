Kings' Drew Doughty: Dials up two power-play helpers

Doughty compiled two power-play assists in Thursday's 7-2 home loss to the Islanders.

Doughty has four helpers through the first seven games of the regular season, but there is some level of concern that he's barely shooting the puck. The prolific two-way defenseman came close to a career high with 205 shots last season, but he's only at eight through the first seven games. One theory is that he's still figuring out the tendencies of Illya Kovalchuk, a proven sniper who immediately ascended to the top line after spending the past five seasons playing in his native Russia. Those two synced up with Tyler Toffoli for the Kings' first goal Thursday, so it's probably only a matter of time before they're producing consistently.