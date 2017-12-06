Kings' Drew Doughty: Dishes out trio of assists against Wild
Doughty dished out three helpers in Tuesday's win over the Wild.
Doughty has been excellent of late, compiling seven assists during the team's current six-game winning streak. He logs monstrous minutes and is now up to four goals and 22 points in 29 games on the season. He's a fantasy goldmine, and his plus-14 rating and 79 shots on goal show just how valuable he can be in pretty much any format. Keep him rolling.
More News
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Collects two helpers in win over Wings•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Logs huge minutes, assists in tough-luck loss•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Delivering in the clutch•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Late goal leads team to victory•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Placed on protected list•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Scores in season finale•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...