Kings' Drew Doughty: Dishes out trio of assists against Wild

Doughty dished out three helpers in Tuesday's win over the Wild.

Doughty has been excellent of late, compiling seven assists during the team's current six-game winning streak. He logs monstrous minutes and is now up to four goals and 22 points in 29 games on the season. He's a fantasy goldmine, and his plus-14 rating and 79 shots on goal show just how valuable he can be in pretty much any format. Keep him rolling.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories