Kings' Drew Doughty: Dishes out two apples
Doughty had two even-strength assists and had five shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Arizona.
The 29-year-old has been solid in his last five games, collecting five points, all assists in that span. The Canadian is a dual threat as well, as he now has 145 hits and 96 blocks this campaign. Unfortunately Doughty has an ugly minus-30 rating this season, but such is the case sometimes since he plays on one of the worst teams in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...