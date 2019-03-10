Kings' Drew Doughty: Dishes out two apples

Doughty had two even-strength assists and had five shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Arizona.

The 29-year-old has been solid in his last five games, collecting five points, all assists in that span. The Canadian is a dual threat as well, as he now has 145 hits and 96 blocks this campaign. Unfortunately Doughty has an ugly minus-30 rating this season, but such is the case sometimes since he plays on one of the worst teams in the league.