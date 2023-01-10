Doughty notched two assists, including one on the power play, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Doughty has supplied four helpers over his last five games. In that span, he's been fairly quiet in other areas with a plus-1 rating, five shots on net, six hits and five blocked shots. The 33-year-old blueliner is still munching minutes at an elite rate, but his scoring pace has been down this season. He's at 24 points (12 on the power play), 78 shots, 64 blocks, 60 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 43 contests overall.