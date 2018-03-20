Kings' Drew Doughty: Dishes three helpers in win

Doughty helped set up all three regulation goals for his team, including one on the power play, earning a 4-3 win over the Wild on Monday.

Doughty has been an assist machine for the past week, racking up nine helpers in his past five games, including a pair of three-assist evenings. But that's par for the course for the Kings' blueliner, as Doughty's 45 assists have him tied for third in the league in helpers by defensemen, behind only Dallas' John Klingberg and Ottawa's Erik Karlsson. When your numbers are up there with those two stars, you're doing a lot of things right.