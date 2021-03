Doughty recorded two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Doughty had a hand in goals by Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe, which accounted for all of the Kings' offense. The 31-year-old Doughty has racked up 27 points (seven goals, 20 helpers), 56 shots on net, 47 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 32 outings. At this pace, he'll have no trouble exceeding last year's output of 35 points in 67 games.