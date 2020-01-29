Doughty (undisclosed) is expected to miss Wednesday's clash with Tampa Bay, per Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West.

Doughty will miss his first game of the year due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner recorded just one point in his last eight appearances, despite averaging 2:17 of power-play ice time over that stretch. Fortunately for the Kings, Joakim Ryan (undisclosed) is cleared to play which will prevent them from having to call a player up from the minors.