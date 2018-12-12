Kings' Drew Doughty: Doubtful to return with injury
Doughty suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's game versus the Sabres and is doubtful to return, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Kings are tied for last in the league, so an extended absence for their top blueliner and alternate captain could be devastating. Doughty has 17 points in 31 games while averaging a whopping 26:50 per outing and manning the top power play.
