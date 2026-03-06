Doughty notched an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Doughty missed two games due to a lower-body injury, but he led the Kings with 25:48 of ice time in his return. The 36-year-old defenseman should be fine to handle his usual top-pairing role moving forward. He's up to 15 points, 72 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 30 PIM and 24 hits over 51 appearances this season. With a drop in nearly every statistical area compared to his peak years, it looks like Father Time has caught up with Doughty a bit.