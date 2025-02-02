Doughty notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and four PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

This was Doughty's third game back from a broken ankle which required surgery. He's already jumped into heavy minutes in a top-four role, but he's gone minus-4 so far. The helper was his first point of the season, and he's added four hits and one blocked shot. The 35-year-old has rarely had long-term injuries in his career, but this is one that will likely take him some time to get back up to full speed. Still, fantasy managers should be patient with the veteran blueliner for now.