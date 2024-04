Doughty scored a goal, dished an assist, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Both of Doughty's points came on first-period power plays. The goal was his first since Feb. 29, though he's picked up nine assists over the 17 contests in between. Through 77 games, Doughty has 15 goals, 33 helpers, 20 power-play points, 124 shots on net, 103 hits, 136 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating in a workhorse role on the top pairing.