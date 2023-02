Doughty notched a pair of power-plat assists in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Doughty helped out on the last two goals of the game, both scored by Adrian Kempe. Since his last goal Jan. 11, Doughty has 10 assists over nine contests. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to 35 points in 53 outings overall, and he's added 94 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 76 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-4 rating. He's on pace for his highest scoring season since 2017-18.