Kings' Drew Doughty: Eligible to return
Doughty (suspension) is available for Game 3 after serving his one-game ban.
Doughty will not only return to the Kings' top pairing, but should also resume his role on the power play, where he tallied 20 points during the regular season while logging 3:09 of ice time. With the 27-year-old back in the fold, Kevin Gravel figures to be the odd man out on the blue line.
