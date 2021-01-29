Doughty picked up a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild. He also contributed three shots.

Doughty helped get the Kings on the board early in the second period when his shot banked in off of teammate Dustin Brown. He added a goal of his own six minutes later with a one-timer from the slot that pulled Los Angeles to within 3-2. Doughty has logged a minus rating in five of his first eight games, but he's mitigated that by chipping in with three goals and three assists.