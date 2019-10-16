Kings' Drew Doughty: Exits late in third period

Doughty (undisclosed) exited after hitting the boards face-first in the third period, but coach Todd McLellan said he's feeling good, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like Doughty dodged a serious injury, given the scary situation. The 29-year-old defenseman is day-to-day. An update about his status should come before Thursday's game against the Sabres.

