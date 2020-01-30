Kings' Drew Doughty: Expected to miss second straight
Doughty (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Thursday against Arizona, NHL.com's Alan Robinson reports.
Although Doughty will miss a second straight game Thursday, the good news is he's considered day-to-day with his undisclosed injury, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Saturday against Anaheim. Joakim Ryan will continue to skate on the Kings' top pairing until Doughty's cleared to rejoin the lineup.
