Doughty (lower body) is expected to play Tuesday against Buffalo, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Doughty sat out Sunday's contest versus Columbus. Coach Todd McLellan said after Tuesday's morning skate that the Kings blueliner "should be good to go." Doughty has compiled 16 assists, 17 points, 52 shots on net, 43 blocks and 48 hits in 30 games this season. His return to fold is projected to bump Tobias Bjornfot to the press box as a healthy scratch.