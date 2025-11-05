Doughty scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Doughty's two goals this season have come over the last four games. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to five points, 20 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances. He can reach a higher pace, but age could be a concern if his offense doesn't get on track soon. Doughty still offers upside with his all-around production, and he remains in a significant role as the Kings' top blueliner.