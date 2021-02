Doughty scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Doughty added a little icing on the cake of Tuesday's dominant performance from the Kings. It was the fourth goal and 12th point for the veteran blueliner in 14 games this season. Doughty has also supplied 23 shots on goal, 24 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-2 rating in 2020-21.