Doughty scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Doughty has just two points over his last eight contests, though they've come within the last three games. The 33-year-old defenseman reached the 50-point mark with his tally Monday, a level he'd failed to reach in the last four campaigns. For the season, he has nine goals, 41 helpers, 144 shots on net, 113 hits, 104 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 80 appearances.