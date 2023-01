Doughty scored a goal on six shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Doughty's third-period tally ended up being the game-winner after a late push from the Sharks. He's been solid lately with five points over his last six contests, and this goal was his first since Dec. 20. The defenseman is up to three tallies, 25 points, 84 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 63 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 44 appearances.