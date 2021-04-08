Doughty produced two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Doughty set up Jeff Carter for the game-tying goal at 4:17 of the third period. Later on, a Doughty shot took two deflections before going in as a Carl Grundstrom tally which stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old Doughty reached the 30-point mark for the eighth consecutive year after his two-assist outing. He has eight goals, 22 helpers, 71 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 56 hits and a minus-2 rating in 38 contests this season.