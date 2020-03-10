Kings' Drew Doughty: Garners assist
Doughty posted an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Doughty has picked up four assists and a plus-6 rating in the last four games. The defenseman now has 34 points, 137 shots, 106 hits and 86 blocked shots in 66 contests this season. Doughty remains a solid producer across virtually all categories.
