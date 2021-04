Doughty notched an assist, two hits, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Doughty set up Anze Kopitar's breakaway goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The helper snapped a four-game dry spell for Doughty. He's up to 31 points, 78 shots on goal, 66 hits, 66 blocks and a minus-3 rating through 43 contests.