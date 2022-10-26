Doughty notched a power-play assist, four PIM and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Doughty set up a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the second period. All four of Doughty's points have come in the last six games, and three have been on the power play. The 32-year-old defenseman continues to play a massive role in all situations for the Kings, and he's added 18 shots on net, 12 PIM, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. His well-rounded production makes him a solid option in fantasy.