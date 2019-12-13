Kings' Drew Doughty: Gathers power-play assist
Doughty notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
Doughty set up Jeff Carter for the goal at 4:27 of the second period, which would eventually stand as the game-winner. Doughty has four points over his last four games after a six-game dry spell. The 30-year-old is up to 21 points (nine on the power play), 77 shots, 66 hits and 52 blocked shots through 33 appearances this year.
