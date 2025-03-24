Doughty scored the game-winning goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Doughty has two goals and five assists over his last nine outings. His tally Sunday was his first game-winner of the season, as the Kings didn't look back following his goal 8:46 into the second period. The defenseman has three goals, 12 points, 33 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 21 appearances. His overall numbers are low due to him missing nearly four months due to a broken ankle, but the 35-year-old's scoring pace is in line with recent seasons.