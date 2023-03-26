Doughty had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

Doughty fired a wrist shot from the outer edge of the right circle that beat Connor Hellebuyck just 27 seconds into the third. It pushed the score to 3-1. He delivered a goal and assist against another Canadian team, the Flames, earlier in the week, and now has a goal in four of his last five contests (four goals, two assists). Doughty has been a key leader during the Kings' strong run since the All-Star Game, especially at home (10-0-2).