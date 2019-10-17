Kings' Drew Doughty: Good to go
Doughty (head) is expected to play Thursday against Buffalo, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
Doughty exited Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Hurricanes in the third period after going head first into the boards, but according to coach Todd McLellan, he was "feeling pretty good" following the contest, which was the first sign that he'd likely be available against the Sabres. The 29-year-old blueliner has notched three goals and five points while posting a minus-3 rating in six games this campaign.
More News
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Exits late in third period•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Three points in OT victory•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Collects power-play goal in loss•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Riding modest point streak•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Tallies overtime winner•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Continues unselfish play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.