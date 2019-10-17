Kings' Drew Doughty: Good to go

Doughty (head) is expected to play Thursday against Buffalo, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.

Doughty exited Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Hurricanes in the third period after going head first into the boards, but according to coach Todd McLellan, he was "feeling pretty good" following the contest, which was the first sign that he'd likely be available against the Sabres. The 29-year-old blueliner has notched three goals and five points while posting a minus-3 rating in six games this campaign.