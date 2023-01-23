Doughty produced an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Doughty helped out on the second of Jaret Anderson-Dolan's goals in the game, which stood as the winning tally. The 33-year-old Doughty has been excellent on offense lately with a goal and six assists over his last six games, but he's also gone minus-3 in that span. The defenseman is up to 29 points, 91 shots on goal, 74 blocked shots, 68 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 48 contests overall. He's on pace for his highest point total since 2018-19.