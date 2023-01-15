Doughty registered two power-play assists, three blocked shots, two shots on net and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Doughty helped out on both of the Kings' goals to earn his second multi-point effort in his last three games. The defenseman has a goal and six helpers over his last seven contests, showing a renewed touch of skill on offense. For the season, the 33-year-old is at 27 points (14 on the power play), 86 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 65 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 45 appearances.